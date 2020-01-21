The Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce has provided a report to City Council on the state of Internet service for local businesses.

The Chamber recently completed a survey to get a better idea of the current state of broadband services for the Lethbridge business sector.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission recommends a minimum Internet speed of 50 megabytes per second for downloads and the survey found only about half of the 64 respondents were receiving that level of service.

Executive Officer, Cyndi Vos, says it’s a starting point for data but more information is needed before the Chamber can offer any concrete recommendations on what should come next or whether the City should become a service provider itself.

She says what the survey does show, is there’s a lot of work to be done.