A Lethbridge woman, who pleaded guilty to two arson charges, will not receive any further punishment on top of a sentence she’s already serving for another unrelated offence.

Tila Scout, 29, has admitted to intentionally starting fires at two homes along 9 Ave N within hours of each other in August last year, causing more than $55,000 in damage. On Wednesday (Jan. 22), Scout was sentenced to five months in jail for the offences.

However, that will be served at the same time as a two-year jail term she’s currently serving, after pleading guilty last month to an armed robbery, which also occurred in August 2019.

Scout’s lawyer told the court that it’s unknown exactly why she started the fires, but pointed out that she has no prior criminal record and was also going through a very stressful time that caused her to spiral out of control.

In addition, Scout will not be required to pay any restitution, with the judge saying it will be up to the victims to try to recover their expenses from the crime in civil court.