Three-time Olympic Medalist Meaghan Mikkelson headlines the 8th annual Pronghorns Scholarship Breakfast at the U of L in March.

Ken McInnes with Pronghorn Athletics says this breakfast is always a great chance to host their supporters on campus and have a keynote speaker share their sporting journey.

Meaghan Mikkelson, who’s originally from St. Albert, has been a main stay on the blueline of the Canadian National Women’s Hockey Team winning gold medals at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Games and a silver medal at the 2010 Olympics.

Mikkelson was also a participant in the Amazing Race Canada – Season 2, finishing in second place overall with fellow national team member Natalie Spooner.

This year’s scholarship breakfast will take place March 3rd at the University of Lethbridge.

You can purchase tickets on the U of L Pronghorns web site.