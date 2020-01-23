Photo courtesy of the University of Lethbridge.

A five-year commitment of support from a University of Lethbridge alumnus has given the Pronghorns women’s hockey team a boost when it comes to recruitment.

Dan Laplante, a retired entrepreneur and former oilfield service company executive, has pledged $125,000 which will allow the Horns to offer the maximum number of full-ride scholarships.

He says the idea is to help the coaches by giving them a little more ammo.

Laplante made a $132,000 commitment to the Pronghorns men’s hockey team in 2018, allowing that program to also offer a full compliment of scholarships.