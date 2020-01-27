Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer of Health, provideD an update on Alberta’s readiness to respond to the coronavirus outbreak and reassures Albertans that the risk is low. Credit Alberta government YouTube.

The province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health says it’s normal to be worried about new threats to our health, but the risk of contracting the coronavirus in Alberta is still considered low.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says there are no cases of coronavirus in Alberta and the two presumptive cases in Ontario are travel related and they’re being isolated to prevent further transmission.

“So the important number to know is zero,” says Hinshaw. “Zero probable and zero confirmed cases. The number cases being tested obviously changes as or clinicians do their work and report to public health. So the number that is important with respect to the risk to the public is zero probable and zero confirmed cases.”

Hinshaw says officials will continue to test for the coronavirus in Alberta for people who many have been exposed to the virus through travel to China.

If anyone has specific concerns about being exposed to the coronavirus they’re encouraged to call HealthLink.