Minister Nixon learning how to spawn trout at the Raven Creek Brood Trout Station. Photo credit to Alberta government.

The provincial government announcing $4 million to refurbish the Allison Creek Brood Trout Station in the Crowsnest Pass.

Improvements are already underway and expected to be done sometime this summer.

It was part of Monday’s announcement by Environment Minister Jason Nixon who says replacing and upgrading fish hatcheries will better support sustainable recreational fishing opportunities.

The Raven Creek Brood Trout Station near Caroline will be replaced at a cost of $26 million, while $12 million will be used to upgrade the Sam Livingston Fish Hatchery in Calgary.

The government says critical operating systems at each of the three facilities were at or beyond their expected service life.