Three people are facing charges after police seized more than $30,000 worth of drugs in Medicine Hat.

It’s alleged the three accused were part of a network transporting drugs, like fentanyl, meth and cocaine from Calgary and distributing them in southeastern Alberta.

The two month investigation, by Medicine Hat’s ALERT organized crime team, wrapped up with arrests on January 10th and 24th.

47 year old Wayne Shrubsall, 32 year old Nancy Fehr, and 33 year old Crystal Spence all of Medicine Hat are facing drug related charges.

Brooks RCMP, Calgary Police and Medicine Hat Police all assisted in the investigation.