Taber Police say a woman is in custody following a stabbing in that community.

At about 5:30 Wednesday morning officers responded to a 911 call about a disturbance at a home in the 5900 block of 54th street.

A man inside was suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to hospital and released after treatment.

Taber Police say a woman is in custody, but charges haven’t been sworn yet so her name can’t be released.

The accused and victim are known to each other.