(L to R): Brendon Hanlon, co-owner of Hanlon Ag Centre Ltd.; Walter Michel, Motor Mechanics instructor; Keith Shirakawa, co-owner of Hanlon Ag Centre Ltd.; Sheldon Anderson, Dean of the Centre for Trades Photo courtesy of Lethbridge College.

A local company is supporting agriculture students at Lethbridge College with an industry-driven gift.

Hanlon Ag Centre wanted to make sure students have the newest and best technology and expertise available, so it’s providing equipment, installation and training for college faculty on its precision agriculture system, a gift worth nearly $100,000.

“When we speak about important industry partnerships, this is exactly what we have in mind,” says Dr. Paula Burns, Lethbridge College President and CEO. “We are thankful that Hanlon Ag sees the benefit of supporting students through a practical gift that will allow them to learn on the equipment they will be using once they begin their careers. Our students’ educations will be enhanced by Hanlon Ag’s generosity.”

Hanlon co-owner Keith Shirakawa says equipment and technology will give students an insight into real-world applications they will actually encounter in their future careers.

He says “This partnership will benefit Lethbridge College, Hanlon Ag Centre Ltd. and the local agriculture industry for years to come.”

The gift will be utilized both in the college’s agriculture and heavy equipment technician programs.