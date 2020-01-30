Some much-needed social supports are finally coming to Lethbridge.

Alberta’s Housing Minister, Josephine Pon was in the city Thursday, along with the ministers of Community and Social Services and Indigenous Relations.

The UCP government has announced $11 million is going toward 42 units of supportive housing, through the Canada-Alberta bilateral agreement under the National Housing Strategy, to help people who are at risk of homelessness.

Alberta Seniors and Housing will support the development of the facility, while Community and Social Services will be responsible for the on-site social supports.

The former NDP government had made a similar announcement in December of 2018, however than was put on hold following the provincial election last year.

Thursday’s announcement is a major one for the city, which has been pushing the province for supportive housing for several months.

Mayor Chris Spearman says “We are extremely thankful to the Alberta government for placing a priority on affordable housing for Lethbridge residents who need it. We can now begin to move forward in a tangible way while addressing the serious social issues in our city.”

According to a press release issued by the federal government, planning and design work is underway and construction will begin later this year.

Minister Pon however said Thursday there hadn’t been a decision made on where the facility might be built or when.