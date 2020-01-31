As of Saturday, the Town of Granum will be no more.

A few months ago, the town announced residents had voted to dissolve their community and become part of the Municipal District of Willow Creek instead.

An Order in Council from the provincial government this week approved the change for Granum. That means as of Saturday, Feb. 1, the MD of Willow Creek will gain some new residents.

A letter from the Municipal District Council Thursday says it extends a sincere welcome to its newest citizens.

The MD say an information package is being sent to those living in Granum that outlines a number of things including payment of taxes, bylaw enforcement, online payments and more.

Granum has close to 500 residents.