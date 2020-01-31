A Wind Warning is now in effect for Lethbridge as well as southwest Alberta.

Damaging winds could hit in excess of 120 km/h Friday night into Saturday in many locales.

Environment Canada says a few weather stations in extreme southwest Alberta reported gusts as high as 161 km/h overnight & early Friday morning.

The strong winds are expected to die off Friday afternoon somewhat, but then ramp up again overnight.

Winds are forecast to gust to 100 km/h or higher right through Saturday, including across the Lethbridge region.