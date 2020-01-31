RCMP Major Crimes says no charges will be laid following a lengthy investigating into the death of a child in southern Alberta.

Police were called back in August of 2018 after a two year old girl from Cardston was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

The toddler died and an investigation was launched shortly after.

Mounties now say their investigation is now complete and there’s no evidence to support any criminal charges.

The case has been closed.