Blood Tribe Police are investigating after human remains were found Friday (Jan. 31) on the Blood Reserve.

Police say the body was discovered near a home in the Levern area.

A few weeks ago a 36 year old man went missing during the January cold snap after leaving a home in Levern and efforts by his family and police to find him have been ongoing.

At this time, Blood Tribe Police are only saying the identity of the person isn’t known at this time and the investigation is ongoing.