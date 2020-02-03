Taber Police are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit and run over the weekend.

A person was on the crosswalk at the intersection of 51st street and 50th avenue just after 6 o’clock Saturday evening and was hit by a westbound vehicle.

The vehicle took off and the pedestrian was taken to hospital in Lethbridge for treatment.

Police say the vehicle of interest is described as a dark Ford Explorer SUV or Sport Trac light truck.

It will have damage to the front passenger side.

Anyone with information on the vehicle, or the incident, is asked to call Taber Police or Crime Stoppers.