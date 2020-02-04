Construction of a $500-million solar project is expected to go ahead later this year right here in southern Alberta.

Greengate Power Corp. announcing on Monday (Feb. 4) that it’s secured an agreement with Denmark-based Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), which will provide funding for the construction and operation of the Travers Solar project.

Greengate says Travers Solar is expected to provide enough electricity for more than 100,000 homes, and will also be Canada’s largest solar energy project.

Construction is set to get underway in Vulcan County by mid-2020, with commercial operation targeted for the end of 2021. More than 500 full-time jobs will be created during construction.

CIP adds that this the company’s first investment in Canada.