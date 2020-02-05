A Blood Tribe police officer pleading not guilty on Wednesday (Feb. 5) to two counts of sexual assault that allegedly stem from two incidents three years ago.

It’s alleged that in February 2017, Constable Bradley Chief Body touched a female officer over her clothing without consent during two separate incidents while they were both on duty. An investigation by ASIRT last year concluded there are reasonable grounds to believe that offences had been committed.

Chief Body, who’s a 10-year constable with the Blood Tribe Police Service, has been suspended with pay since July.

The case will be back in court on March 4, at which time two days are expected to be scheduled for trial.