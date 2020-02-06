Crime Suppression Team seizes $10,300 in drugs from south Lethbridge hotel room
Drugs, cash and other items seized from Travelodge hotel room Feb. 4. Photo courtesy of the Lethbridge Police Service.
Another arrest for Lethbridge’s new Crime Suppression Team.
A short-term investigation earlier this week resulted in an arrest warrant being executed at the Travelodge on Mayor Magrath Drive South on Tuesday.
A man and woman, who both had outstanding warrants, were arrested inside one of the rooms.
During the search, police seized meth, carfentanil, and crack cocaine with a street value of more than $10,300.
Police also found pepper spray, brass knuckles, drug paraphernalia and more than $7,300 in cash.
37 year old Kevin Rabeau of Lethbridge has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking as well as weapons-related offences.
He’s due in court Feb. 7.