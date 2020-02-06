Drugs, cash and other items seized from Travelodge hotel room Feb. 4. Photo courtesy of the Lethbridge Police Service.

Another arrest for Lethbridge’s new Crime Suppression Team.

A short-term investigation earlier this week resulted in an arrest warrant being executed at the Travelodge on Mayor Magrath Drive South on Tuesday.

A man and woman, who both had outstanding warrants, were arrested inside one of the rooms.

During the search, police seized meth, carfentanil, and crack cocaine with a street value of more than $10,300.

Police also found pepper spray, brass knuckles, drug paraphernalia and more than $7,300 in cash.

37 year old Kevin Rabeau of Lethbridge has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking as well as weapons-related offences.

He’s due in court Feb. 7.