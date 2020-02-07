For the second time in three months, employment declined in Alberta, down roughly another 19,000 jobs last month.

Statistics Canada releasing its January jobs numbers Friday morning (Feb.7).

The Lethbridge-Medicine Hat region experienced a jump in unemployment to 4.5%. That’s up half a percentage point from December when it was an even 4.0%.

Here in Alberta, the provincial rate jumped in January to 7.3 percent from 7.0%. It’s the highest rate for any province outside the maritimes.

The good news is the overall Canadian jobless rate fell slightly last month to 5.5%.

The national stats agency says roughly 35,000 mainly full-time jobs, were created across the country.

Alberta Jobless Rate by Region Jan. 2020

Lethbridge-Medicine Hat: 4-5%

Camrose-Drumheller: 5.1%

Calgary: 6.9%

Banff-Jasper-Rocky Mountain House: 6.5%

Athabasca-Grande Prairie-Peace River: 6.5%

Red Deer: 7.4%

Edmonton: 7.9%

Wood Buffalo-Cold Lake: 5.3%