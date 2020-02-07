Lethbridge College's Winter Open House goes Saturday, Feb. 8 from 10am to 2pm. Photo courtesy of Lethbridge College.

Lethbridge College is hosting its Winter Open House this weekend.

The free event runs from 10am to 2pm Saturday in Centre Core.

Interim Dean for Student Affairs, Lindsay Workman, says it’s the perfect chance to learn about the college’s programs, services, clubs and opportunities.

She says the entire campus is open to everybody and that attendees will be able to speak one-on-one with instructors and take a campus tour.

While the event is free, those attending are encouraged to register online to be entered into a draw to win a $1,500 dollar tuition credit.