UCP Finance Minister Travis Toews delivering his government's first budget. Photo via live stream screen capture.

The next provincial budget is set to be tabled at the end of the month.

Finance Minister Travis Toews says Budget 2020 will provide an update on the government’s fiscal and capital plans adding it will be a continuation of what was set forward in Budget 2019.

Two pre-budget telephone town halls were held last month … with more than 30,000 Albertans taking part.

Toews says he heard concerns about the need to create jobs and grow the economy.

He’ll table Budget 2020 on Thursday, February 27th.