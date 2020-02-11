A Lethbridge man being sentenced to spend the next two years behind bars for his involvement in an extensive fraud scheme.

29 year old Kyle Blakely admitted to stealing mail from over 30 victims and using their personal information to obtain loans, credit cards and even a vehicle.

He pleaded guilty last week to 15 total charges including fraud, using forged documents, identity theft and mail theft.

Judge Kristin Ailsby noted during his sentencing this week that Blakely was greedy and abused the trust of people he knew and he has not made any effort to pay back the victims.

With credit for time already served, Blakely has just over a year left in jail. He has also been ordered to undergo one year of probation following his release.

During his probation, Blakely will not be allowed to visit Lethbridge or contact any of the victims and he must attend counselling and live with his mother in Calgary.