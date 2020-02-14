Nominations are open for the Fifth Annual Celebrate Downtown Gala.

The awards recognize individuals, businesses, organizations and events who invest their time, ideas and capital into Lethbridge’s downtown.

Categories include:

· Unsung Hero Award: committed to taking care of the downtown community, often without recognition or praise.

· Transformation Award: leading the transformation of downtown spaces, business and activities.

· Innovator Award: takes risks and is not scared to challenge the status quo as they work to create, maintain, support and promote an exciting downtown.

· From the Heart Award: social change agent, working to make downtown a welcoming place for all.

· Event of the Year: event committed to creating a vibrant and inclusive downtown.

· Volunteer of the Year: someone who freely gives up their time and energy to benefit downtown.

· People’s Choice Award: overall downtown champion.

Celebrate Downtown Subcommittee Chair, Clara Piedalue says organizers are “kicking it up a few notches” this year in honour of the five year milestone.

She says last year’s awards were handed out quite quickly but because this year’s gala is being held on a Friday night with an Old Hollywood theme, “we’re going to ham it up” and enjoy some great entertainment as well as raising a glass and celebrating the amazing accomplishments of downtown.

Nominations will be open until April 3rd with the awards gala taking place May 1st at the Multicultural Centre downtown.

You can submit nominations here.