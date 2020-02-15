There’s significant smoke and heat damage to a west Lethbridge home after a fire broke out Friday afternoon.

Multiple stations responded to Peigan Court West over the noon hour and firefighters were able to contain to the blaze to the storage room.

No one was home at the time and there were no injuries.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel were on scene until about 7pm.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No damage estimates have been made available at this time.