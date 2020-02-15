The family of Marshal Iwaasa, a 26 year old Calgary man who’s been missing since mid-November, says they have recently discovered new information about his last known location.

Iwaasa’s sister, Paige Fogen, shared on the FIND MARSHAL IWAASA Facebook group Saturday morning that “we are able to confirm that after Sunday November 17, 2019 after leaving our mothers house Marshal was still in Lethbridge as of Monday November 18, 2019 at 8:30 am on the northside industrial area between Sherring and Churchill Industrial park. We don’t know what he was doing during this time or if he was alone.”

The family is asking anyone who may have been in the area and seen something, to come forward, or anyone who has security cameras in the area to review the footage for possible clues into his disappearance.

It was previously believed that Iwaasa left Lethbridge on Sunday, November 17 to drive back to Calgary where he was going to school.

Fogen says some of Iwaasa’s belongings are still missing as well, including a “SAIT issued Samsung laptop, Samsung Galaxy S6 (Pearl), Mountain Hardwear Scrambler 30 backpack (Grey), and black wallet (we believe it was Nixon).”

Iwaasa’s burnt out pickup truck was found in Pemberton, B.C. north of Whistler a week after his disappearance, though it’s unclear how long it was there before being discovered.

He’s described as 5’11” tall, about 170 pounds with brown eyes, shoulder-length brown hair and a mustache.

He was last seen wearing a green hoodie, a grey toque, red high top shoes and black pants.