Cleanfarms opens office in Lethbridge, Alberta and names Davin Johnson as Alberta Program Advisor. (CNW Group/CleanFARMS Inc.)

Cleanfarms, the “blue box of the agriculture industry,” is setting up its first Alberta office in Lethbridge.

The Canada-wide stewardship organization is best known for its ag-plastics recycling programs for pesticide and fertilizer jugs as well as totes and grain bags.

General Manager, Barry Friesen, says Alberta is a Prairie powerhouse for agriculture in Canada and Cleanfarms needed to have feet on the ground here.

He says “what we’re doing not only protects the environment, but it’s also creating jobs. It’s creating new things in our economy … there’s so many win-wins here.”

The local office will be staffed by Davin Johnson, an environmental scientist who grew up in Alberta and holds a Bachelor of Science in Geography from the University of Lethbridge.

Cleanfarms, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, is the only industry funded organization working across Canada that develops and operates waste product and packaging stewardship for the agricultural community.