An online petition initiated by a Medicine Hat man, supporting firearms owners, closed over the weekend with over 170,000 signatures.

The petition, sponsored by Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner MP Glen Motz, opposed the Liberals’ plan to ban “military style assault rifles” through an Order in Council which bypasses democratic process of the House of Commons.

A total of 174,810 people signed the document making it the largest e-petition in Canadian history.

Motz says the Liberals’ policies are targeting law-abiding firearms’ owners instead of criminals and gangs which are the real issue adding he looks forward to presenting the petition to the House of Commons.