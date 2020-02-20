The fourth stop on the Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada schedule will take place in Lethbridge the last week of June.

156 golfers will be competing for a $36,000 cut of the $200,000 total purse during the 3rd Annual Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open June 25-28.

Tournament Chair, Doug McLaughlin, says this year’s designated charity beneficiary is the Lethbridge Interfaith Food Bank.

He says the University of Lethbridge and Lethbridge College will also benefit from fundraising taking place at the tournament.

For the first time, the PGA TOUR’s three International Tours will use a point-based system to determine player rankings and the Player of the Year.