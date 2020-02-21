One of six downtown utility boxes that will soon be wrapped in colourful local art. Photo credit MyLethbridgeNow.com (Sam Borsato)

Lethbridge artists are being asked to help add a splash of colour to the city centre in an unconventional way.

Artists of all ages will have the opportunity to design vinyl wraps that will cover six utility boxes in several sizes and shapes in Galt Gardens and at Casa.

The goal is to increase vibrancy in the area but also deter graffiti.

Executive Director of the Allied Arts Council Suzanne Lint says the initial program will serve as a pilot project for potential utility box wrapping throughout the city.

The utility box wraps are temporary with a life span of between three and five years.

Proposal submissions will be accepted until March 23rd.

More information on the submission and evaluation process can be found here.