Taber will be hosting the next Alberta Firefighters Curling Association’s Annual Championship.

The Town of Taber and Taber Fire Department making that announcement on Friday.

It’ll be the first time the event will be held south of Calgary since Lethbridge hosted back in 1976.

Mayor Andrew Prokop says “we look forward to this very special provincial competition and providing a first class event showcasing our hospitality for all to enjoy.”

Upwards of 35 teams will battle for the provincial title next January with the winning team going on to represent Alberta at the Canadian Firefighters Curling Championship later on in 2021.

Teams are comprised of career, volunteer and retired firefighters with a minimum of one year of service.