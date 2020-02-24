Lethbridge MP Rachael Harder has been elected Chair of the Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics.

She says she’s incredibly honoured and takes the position with great seriousness.

Harder will first revisit the SNC Lavalin issue saying the Prime Minister’s blatant disregard for the rule of law when he sought to pressure the former Attorney General of Canada remains top of mind for many Canadians.

She says the committee has a real opportunity to bring light to a situation that still has many question marks hovering over it.

The Ethics Committee was set to reconvene Monday.