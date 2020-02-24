Lethbridge Police charging four people with drugs offences after a search warrant at two north side homes.

Members of the Crime Suppression Team began an investigation into drug trafficking activities back in January.

On Friday, search warrants were executed simultaneously at the homes along the 1800 block of 1st avenue north.

A total of eight people were arrested. Four of those people were subsequently charged and four were released without charges.

Police also seized cocaine, meth, carfentanil, psilocybin and cannabis as well as brass knuckles, cash, pepper spray and a conducted energy weapon.

47 year old Eldon Myers is facing the bulk of the charges including six counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of knowingly possessing prohibited/restricted weapons, three counts of unauthorized possession of prohibited/restricted weapons and one count each of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of the proceeds of crime. Myers was remanded in custody to appear in court Feb. 27.

27 year old Ashley Quilty, 25 year old Mandi Lumley, and 38 year old Harold Wright are each facing one count of possession of a controlled substance.