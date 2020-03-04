A manslaughter trial that was supposed to take place throughout this week ended Tuesday (Mar. 3) with a guilty plea.

38 year old Stanley Big Sorrel Horse admitted to his involvement in the death of 26 year old Rance Bearhat.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Big Sorrel Horse went to a party in Standoff in February 2018 when a fight broke out and Bearhat was assaulted.

However, the Lethbridge Herald reports, the Crown says it’s ultimately unclear exactly who stabbed the victim. Bearhat was pronounced dead in hospital.

Big Sorrel Horse was sentenced to two years in jail for the manslaughter, but with credit for time he’s already served, he has just 10 months left behind bars.