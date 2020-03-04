The UCP government says it’s doling out $100-million for large-scale renovations and new operating rooms in hospitals across the province.

Here in Lethbridge, money will go toward combining two smaller operating rooms into one larger space for more complex surgeries at Chinook Regional Hospital.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro says the money for capital projects will have a cascading effect, improving access to surgeries in big city hospitals but also in rural communities across the province.

Upgrades are also planned for 12 operating rooms at Calgary’s Foothills Medical Centre with the government saying low-risk surgeries will be moved out of Foothills hospital and offered in Canmore, High River, and independent surgical facilities in Calgary.

Renovations are also expected at the Medicine Hat Regional Hospital.