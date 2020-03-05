Two people have been arrested after some phoney money was being used around Pincher Creek and the Crowsnest Pass.

RCMP in Pincher say they’ve been investigating multiple reports of counterfeit bills being passed in the region.

Officers executed a search warrant on a motor home in Pincher Creek this week and recovered counterfeit currency, equipment for manufacturing counterfeit documents, stolen identification documents, and several pieces of credit card information.

42 year old Keely Edwards and 28 year old Tyler Chislett are both charged with numerous offence which include: Uttering Counterfeit Currency, Making Counterfeit Currency, Forgery, Possession of Credit Card Data, and Possession of Government Issued Documents.

The pair is scheduled for court appearances in Pincher Creek later this month.