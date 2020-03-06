Winter Storm WARNINGS have been issued for southwest Alberta including Pincher Creek, Waterton, Crowsnest Pass areas.

Snowfall WARNINGS issued for Claresholm, Okotoks, Brooks, Medicine Hat, Bow Island areas.

A Pacific weather system will bring heavy snow to southwestern Alberta beginning Friday night and through the day on Saturday. Total snowfall accumulations are expected to reach 25 to 35 cm with the highest amounts expected to fall near the British Columbia border. The snow will taper off in the overnight hours into Sunday.

Regions in the Snowfall Warning can expect 10-20 cm with this same weather system.