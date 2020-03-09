A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to try to raise money for a former southern Alberta woman diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Jennifer Rodrigues, who was raised in Foremost, has stage 4 Choroidal Melanoma – something that affects only about six people out of a million.

After battling cancer for several years, she’s turning to a clinical trial in the US at a cost of $69,000.

Her family says the treatment is not covered by insurance as it’s out of country and deemed experimental.

So far just over $7,500 has been raised toward a $10,000 goal.

To contribute or for more information, visit the GoFundMe campaign.