GoFundMe campaign started for former southern Alberta woman battling cancer
Photo credit GoFundMe campaign for Jennifer Rodrigues.
A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to try to raise money for a former southern Alberta woman diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.
Jennifer Rodrigues, who was raised in Foremost, has stage 4 Choroidal Melanoma – something that affects only about six people out of a million.
After battling cancer for several years, she’s turning to a clinical trial in the US at a cost of $69,000.
Her family says the treatment is not covered by insurance as it’s out of country and deemed experimental.
So far just over $7,500 has been raised toward a $10,000 goal.
To contribute or for more information, visit the GoFundMe campaign.