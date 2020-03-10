Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health announcing the number of COVID-19 cases in the province has doubled since Monday.

There have been seven new cases confirmed since then bringing the total number to 14.

Three of the new cases are from the Edmonton Zone and the other four are from the Calgary zone and all are travel related.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the travellers visited several countries including France, the Netherlands, Egypt, Iran, Taiwan, Germany, Malaysia, Trinidad and Tobago, Panama, the Philippines and the US.

But, she says it is too early to know where each person contracted the virus.

Hinshaw says new cases are always concerning but increases are expected as health officials work aggressively to limit the virus’s spread.

The new cases are recovering in isolation at home with support from public health officials.

One previously announced case is now receiving treatment in hospital as the person had a pre-existing chronic condition.

Hinshaw is also asking people to remain vigilant saying “we are all in this together. Every one of us has a role to play in protecting our families, friends and fellow Canadians. The precautionary measures you take now will help shield yourself and others, especially seniors and people with pre-existing medical conditions, from this virus.”

All travelers returning from outside Canada are asked to monitor their health for 14 days after coming home and to self isolate and call Health Link 811 if symptoms develop.