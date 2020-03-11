Snowfall area map for the prairies. Heaviest snow possible in the deep blue and purple areas. Map credit to The Weather Network.

Winter Storm WATCH issued for all of southern Alberta.

The watch area extends from south of Calgary to the U.S. border and from the B.C. border to the Alberta-Saskatchewan boundary, including the entire Lethbridge region.

An upcoming winter storm will bring reduced visibility in blowing snow and heavy falling snow to much of southern Alberta beginning tomorrow evening and lasting until Saturday.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating and blowing snow.

The storm will develop south of the Alberta-Montana border on Friday. As the storm strengthens, snowfall amounts and wind speeds will intensify. There is some uncertainty as to how far south this low will develop; certainty will increase as the event draws nearer. Keep up to date with forecasts and alerts for the most accurate information, and be weather aware this weekend.

Unseasonably cold temperatures will settle in over the province in the wake of the storm, beginning Friday. Temperatures are expected to remain colder than normal until early next week.