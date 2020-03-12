Air Canada has announced it will be suspending flights to and from Lethbridge indefinitely.

Mayor Chris Spearman says the City is disappointed in the airline’s decision but confirms the airport will continue to be a top priority.

He says Air Canada is reviewing all airports as air travel continues to take a hit from the spreading coronavirus pandemic, with airports serving less than 200,000 passengers annually taking the first hit.

Spearman says he sees this as a “blip” adding the City will continue to keep positive relationships with airlines so when the recovery occurs, Lethbridge will benefit.

Just last month Lethbridge City Council gave the all clear for airport renovations to the tune of $7.5-million.

The news comes a day after Air Canada announced it would halt flights in and out of Medicine Hat.

Anyone with questions regarding cancelled flights should reach out to the airline directly.