The entire sports world is going quiet, a possibly for a long time.

The Western Hockey League has paused its season, joining several other sports leagues around the world to do the same.

The Lethbridge Hurricanes were scheduled to play two games against Edmonton this weekend, with five game total before playoffs.

The decision was made after the WHL spoke its governors Thursday (Mar. 12). Prior to that, the commissioners of the WHL, QMJHL, and OHL met to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian Hockey League says the 2019-20 season and all hockey activity “shall be paused immediately until further notice.”

CHL President Dan MacKenzie with Commissioners David Branch, Gilles Courteau, and Ron Robison have been monitoring the situation in regards to the coronavirus including what local, provincial, and federal health agencies have recommended.

Meanwhile, the National Hockey League pulled the plug on its season as well with no word of when or even if the season will continue. Major League Baseball issued statement saying it’s pausing spring training and pushing back the start of the MLB season for at least two weeks.

The moves by all major professional sports leagues were made after a player with the NBA’s Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.