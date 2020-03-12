Dr. Denna Hinshaw updating the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday. Photo credit to Government of Alberta livestream.

The government of Alberta is adopting aggressive new public health measures to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Effective immediately, all large gatherings over 250 people including sporting events, conferences, and community events, are to be cancelled and any event of 50 people or more that expects international participants, seniors or high risk populations, should also be cancelled.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, says these measures are important and will not be short-lived.

She says “we are doing everything possible to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our province. The virus is spreading rapidly and is now a global threat. We are implementing these new measures to slow its spread and limit the risks in the weeks ahead.”

The provincial government is also advising against travel outside the country.

Four new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Alberta bringing the total number in the province to 23.

All of the new cases are in the Calgary Zone and are travel related including a two year old child who had just returned from a family vacation in Florida.

That case also prompted the temporary closure of a Calgary daycare.