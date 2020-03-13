Lethbridge Exhibition Park is putting off it’s popular Home and Garden Show which was supposed to get underway next week.

Alberta Health Services is requesting all gatherings over 250 people be cancelled and organizers are obliging, saying health and safety of guests, staff and partners is a top priority.

Chief Operating Officer Mike Warkentin says they’ll take the next few days to process and determine where they go from here. He does stress though, this is not a cancellation. “One thing we don’t know right now is how long the impact is going to be. We are currently looking at multiple scenarios as to when we can get the event rescheduled for.”

He says additional information will be released by Exhibition Park as details become available.

Warkentin says they’re going to be communicating with each of the event planners who have rentals at Exhibition Park and work directly with them to get an understanding of what their attendance looks like and what the plan as a business looks like for the Exhibition going forward.

Home and Garden is the second-highest attended event on the yearly calendar at Lethbridge Exhibition Park.