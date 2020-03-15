Both the University of Lethbridge and Lethbridge College are suspending classes on Monday and Tuesday (Mar. 16-17) amid to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two local post-secondary institutions making the announcements over the weekend.

The U of L and College are moving to alternative instructional models starting Wednesday (Mar. 18). Both institutions will remain open and all services will be available.

The decision to move to an alternative model will eliminate the need for on-campus attendance for students.

University of Lethbridge students can get more information here: U of L COVID-19. For those who attend the College information can be found here: Lethbridge College COVID-19.

Both post-secondaries say they don’t take this decision lightly and are making these changes as a precautionary measure.