Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announcing Canada is closing its borders to international travelers amid the COVID-19 health crisis.

The federal government is closing international borders to anyone who is not a Canadian citizen or permanent resident.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says any other travelers will not be allowed into the country with the exception of air crews, diplomats, immediate family members of Canadian citizens and “at this time,” US citizens.

Airlines will also ban travellers who are presenting symptoms of COVID-19.

By mid-week, international flights will be funneled through only four airports – Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary.

Trudeau says if you are abroad “it’s time to come home.”

All travelers into Canada will be asked to self-isolate for 14 days.