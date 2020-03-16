Lethbridge City Council will continue its regular and committee meetings as scheduled.

Councillors had a lengthy debate Monday afternoon during a special meeting on a resolution asking Council indefinitely postpone all public Council and committee meetings and public hearings amid the current COVID-19 outbreak.

Councillor Jeff Carlson brought forward the motion. He says people really need to take this pandemic seriously and felt it was best Council not meet for a while.

However, most Councillors felt it was best they continue to conduct the business of the city and monitor the ongoing pandemic.

The resolution was defeated in a 7-2 vote.

Council did pass a motion permitting electronic voting and remote voting to all committees as necessary while the outbreak continues.

Lethbridge County however has cancelled its Council meeting this Thursday, March 19 as well as all appointments for that meeting which will be rescheduled to a later date.