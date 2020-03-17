A man from Blood Reserve is facing charges after a Lethbridge cab driver was robbed at knife point.

It happened just before midnight on Sunday (Mar. 15) on the west side.

Lethbridge Police say a woman driving the taxi was called to pick up a fare from the 7-Eleven along Columbia Boulevard. After driving for a short distance, it’s alleged the man held a knife to the woman’s throat and demanded cash.

The driver yelled for help and a nearby citizen came to the rescue, chasing down the suspect and recovering the money.

The man got away, but was eventually arrested a few hours later when he went back to the store.

LPS believe the same person was involved in a purse theft from a vehicle before the taxi robbery.

20 year old Taz Good Dagger is charged with robbery, theft, and possession of identity documents. He’s scheduled to appear in court in June.