The University of Lethbridge has notified its campus community about an unconfirmed report relating to potential COVID-19 contact at the institution.

An emailed statement says the U of L has “received unconfirmed reports that a member of our University community (Lethbridge campus) has been in contact with an individual who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.”

A member of the campus community reported their partner, who recently returned from an international trip, had tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The statement says the affected person has not been on campus since returning from the trip, but the campus community member has and both individuals are now in self-isolation.

Officials say anyone who was in close contact with the campus community member has also been asked to self-isolate as a precautionary measure.

The U of L says the notice was issued “out of an abundance of caution.”