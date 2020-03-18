The Carway crossing south of Cardston in southern Alberta. Photo credit to Canada Border Services Agency.

American President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter Wednesday to announce the border between Canada and the U.S. will temporarily close.

His statement says it will be closed to tourists and visitors by “mutual consent” between the two countries.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also announced the closure and clarified what it means for Canadians currently in the U.S.

He says the two countries will temporarily restrict non-essential travel over the border. Travellers will no longer be able to cross the border for recreation or tourism.

Trudeau stressed truckers will not be affected by this border closure measure so food, fuel and life-saving medicines cancontinue to flow between the countries.

More coming………….