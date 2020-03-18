Lethbridge’s food banks are asking residents who are able to donate, either their time or financially, to help out during this ongoing public health crisis.

Agencies are expecting to experience challenges in both supply and manpower as panic buying has resulted in empty shelves at grocery stores and limited donations.

Executive Director of the Interfaith Food Bank, Danielle McIntyre, says they’ve partnered up with the Lethbridge Food Bank and MyCityCare to coordinate emergency food services for the community’s most vulnerable.

She says financial support is the most efficient means for supporting relief efforts, as agencies will be able to purchase most needed supplies.

McIntyre says human resources are also affected as the majority of food bank volunteers are senior citizens, people with disabilities or those from schools and faith-based organizations who have cancelled programming due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

She says anyone who is well, and may be temporarily unable to work or attend school due to closures, is encouraged to offer their time to help with emergency food services.

For online donations visit:

Interfaith Food Bank

Lethbridge Food Bank

MyCityCare